Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) Trading Down 5.6%

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM)’s share price was down 5.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.72 and last traded at $2.72. Approximately 1,340,640 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 4,450,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Evofem Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.69.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.73. The firm has a market cap of $222.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.07.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). As a group, research analysts forecast that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 218.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,026 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 44.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM)

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, a vaginal pH regulator for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

