Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Excellon Resources, Inc. is a mineral resource company. It principally produces silver, lead and zinc. Excellon Resources, Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Get Excellon Resources alerts:

NYSE EXN opened at $3.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.18. Excellon Resources has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $4.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sprott Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Excellon Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,219,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Excellon Resources by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 653,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 140,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Excellon Resources by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 60,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

Excellon Resources Company Profile

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of 14,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; EvoluciÃ³n property totaling an area of 45,000 hectares located in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Saxony Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

Featured Article: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Excellon Resources (EXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Excellon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excellon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.