Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Exelon from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Argus upped their target price on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.17.

Shares of EXC opened at $42.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.63 and a 200-day moving average of $42.01. Exelon has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $46.02.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exelon will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $524,808.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635 shares in the company, valued at $27,228.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Exelon by 13.0% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,030,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,865,000 after acquiring an additional 59,592 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,318,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,159,000 after acquiring an additional 98,553 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Exelon by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 228,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,173,000 after acquiring an additional 9,183 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Exelon by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 168,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,043,000 after acquiring an additional 12,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

