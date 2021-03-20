eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $26.50 to $67.00. The stock had previously closed at $47.73, but opened at $50.48. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. eXp World shares last traded at $50.59, with a volume of 53,142 shares changing hands.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on EXPI. William Blair downgraded eXp World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

In other news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $807,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,588,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,463,140.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Gesing sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $3,042,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,157,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,003,883.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 280,000 shares of company stock worth $21,324,000. 40.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of eXp World by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,888,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,188,000 after buying an additional 155,058 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in eXp World by 67.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 372,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,030,000 after acquiring an additional 149,739 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in eXp World by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,370,000 after purchasing an additional 97,444 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eXp World by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 216,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,748,000 after purchasing an additional 60,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 190,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,994,000 after purchasing an additional 29,807 shares during the period. 19.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.66 and a beta of 3.35.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). eXp World had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 32.54%. The company had revenue of $609.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.27 million. eXp World’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, Puerto Rico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

