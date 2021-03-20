Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Bought by Alerus Financial NA

Alerus Financial NA raised its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,527 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 614 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 46.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $490,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $97,875.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $179.98 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.48 and a twelve month high of $187.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.74.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expedia Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush upgraded Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Featured Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.