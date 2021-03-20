Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $19.50 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $17.50.

STAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Extended Stay America to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $11.50 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Extended Stay America from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday.

Extended Stay America stock opened at $19.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Extended Stay America has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $19.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.05. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.06 and a beta of 1.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Extended Stay America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Extended Stay America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.89%.

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of November 20, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

