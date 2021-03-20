Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Lifted by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 15,479 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,910,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470,829 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,274,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,382,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767,051 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,987,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $480,181,000 after acquiring an additional 443,973 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,143,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $418,130,000 after acquiring an additional 398,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,778,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $320,643,000 after acquiring an additional 433,469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

XOM traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.49. The stock had a trading volume of 84,439,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,185,258. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.74. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $62.55.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

