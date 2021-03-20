F3Logic LLC Acquires Shares of 1,718 Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

F3Logic LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 293.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period.

VOE stock opened at $136.31 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.66 and a fifty-two week high of $138.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.12.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

