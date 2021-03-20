F3Logic LLC Buys New Shares in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

F3Logic LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,675,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,209,000 after purchasing an additional 485,255 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,944,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,766,000 after purchasing an additional 40,388 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,525,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,387,000 after purchasing an additional 243,864 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,539,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,068,000 after purchasing an additional 45,478 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,283,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,165,000 after purchasing an additional 12,843 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ADM opened at $56.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $59.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.87.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $17.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.68%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber purchased 5,095 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.40 per share, with a total value of $297,548.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,047,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,421,589.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 215,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,916,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

