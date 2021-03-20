F3Logic LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

F3Logic LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 178.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

VEU stock opened at $61.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.44. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $35.54 and a 12 month high of $63.03.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

