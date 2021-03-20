Faceter Price Reaches $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (FACE)

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. Over the last week, Faceter has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. One Faceter token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Faceter has a total market cap of $376,132.49 and $3,502.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Faceter

FACE is a token. Faceter’s total supply is 938,495,362 tokens and its circulating supply is 470,477,311 tokens. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter. The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Faceter Token Trading

