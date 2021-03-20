Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 67.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.80.

Shares of Falcon Minerals stock opened at $4.78 on Thursday. Falcon Minerals has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $5.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.05. The firm has a market cap of $411.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.80 and a beta of 1.78.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.07 million. Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 1.90%. On average, equities analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLMN. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Falcon Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 19,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

