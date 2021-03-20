Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Shares Gap Down to $13.70

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.70, but opened at $12.80. Farmland Partners shares last traded at $12.92, with a volume of 1,164 shares.

Several research firms have recently commented on FPI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Farmland Partners from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.08 and its 200-day moving average is $8.88. The stock has a market cap of $341.65 million, a P/E ratio of -61.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.16). Farmland Partners had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 3.39%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Farmland Partners Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in Farmland Partners by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,954,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,676,000 after buying an additional 75,265 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Farmland Partners by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,961,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,064,000 after buying an additional 46,922 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP grew its position in Farmland Partners by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 517,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after buying an additional 32,432 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 17,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 134,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 13,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.11% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

