Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,033 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Federal Signal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Federal Signal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FSS shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised shares of Federal Signal from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman sold 112,759 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $4,305,138.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FSS stock opened at $37.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Federal Signal Co. has a 52 week low of $23.32 and a 52 week high of $39.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.04.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 17.88%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

