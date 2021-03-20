Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 471,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.34% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $41,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter valued at $221,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,492,000 after buying an additional 9,123 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 8.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 236,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,643,000 after buying an additional 17,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.09.

Shares of BAH opened at $79.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.92. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $54.37 and a 12-month high of $100.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 54.01%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,380,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

