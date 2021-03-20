Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 529,063 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 437.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 649,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 529,063 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $47,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of State Street by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,702,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,797,851,000 after purchasing an additional 339,171 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in State Street by 49.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,020,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $300,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,450 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of State Street by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,896,152 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $283,562,000 after acquiring an additional 397,694 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,576,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $187,509,000 after acquiring an additional 21,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,980,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $117,500,000 after purchasing an additional 49,171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on STT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on State Street from $85.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.38.

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $39,649.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,062.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $27,232.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,976.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,898 shares of company stock worth $873,183 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of STT stock opened at $84.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.37. The stock has a market cap of $29.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $42.90 and a 12 month high of $87.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

