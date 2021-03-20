Federated Hermes Inc. Has $38.44 Million Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 105,791 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 10,594 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $38,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COO. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in The Cooper Companies by 47.8% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,329,227 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $785,229,000 after purchasing an additional 753,466 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 221.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 362,045 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $122,043,000 after buying an additional 249,476 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Cooper Companies by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 720,456 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $261,756,000 after acquiring an additional 112,257 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 540.7% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 64,726 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $21,821,000 after acquiring an additional 54,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,971,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

In other The Cooper Companies news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total value of $30,990,501.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,029,555.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on COO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.69.

Shares of The Cooper Companies stock opened at $384.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 79.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $382.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $354.99. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $237.71 and a fifty-two week high of $401.92.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.39. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $680.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

