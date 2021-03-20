Federated Hermes Inc. Has $49.24 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 83.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,233 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,372 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $49,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 223.2% during the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 74.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCOM stock opened at $131.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.27 and a 200-day moving average of $138.43. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $59.11 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The company has a market capitalization of $148.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The company’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

A number of brokerages have commented on QCOM. Standpoint Research cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cascend Securities boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.88.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

