Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stake in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,437,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,825 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 3.77% of Annexon worth $35,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Annexon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Annexon in the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Annexon by 505.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Annexon during the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Annexon in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANNX stock opened at $29.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.13. Annexon, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.33 and a 1-year high of $38.01.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANNX. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Annexon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

