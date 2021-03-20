Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,454,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,510 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 3.41% of GMS worth $44,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GMS. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GMS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in GMS during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in GMS during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in GMS by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GMS in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $42.60 on Friday. GMS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $44.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 76.07 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.84.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. GMS had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $751.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. GMS’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 144,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.82 per share, with a total value of $5,331,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Theron I. Gilliam sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $415,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,231.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GMS shares. Truist lifted their target price on GMS from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stephens cut GMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered GMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

