Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,706 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $43,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 209.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 63,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,754,000 after buying an additional 42,697 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $494,191,000 after buying an additional 31,795 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,676,000 after buying an additional 5,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 1,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 63.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BIO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $604.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $639.00.

Shares of BIO stock opened at $568.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $598.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $571.41. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $309.38 and a one year high of $689.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 147.91%. The company had revenue of $789.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.80 million. Analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

