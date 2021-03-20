Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Stake in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,195,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Sumo Logic were worth $34,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SUMO opened at $19.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.78. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.71 and a 1-year high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.13 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Sumo Logic from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Sumo Logic from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price objective on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Sumo Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

In other news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 150,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $3,082,066.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sydney Carey sold 24,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $520,013.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 263,738 shares of company stock valued at $5,457,236.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

