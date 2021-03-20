FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Receives “Buy” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their buy rating on shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $340.00 price objective on the shipping service provider’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank set a $325.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $312.20.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $279.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx has a 12-month low of $103.40 and a 12-month high of $305.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

In related news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Front Barnett Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 82,510 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $21,421,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 29,977 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 54,018 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $14,180,000 after acquiring an additional 8,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $664,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

