Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires 8,264 Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) by 92.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,264 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FMHI. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 56,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 5,987.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FMHI stock opened at $54.34 on Friday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $42.51 and a 1 year high of $55.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.52 and its 200-day moving average is $53.52.

