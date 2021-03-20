Financial Advocates Investment Management Increases Stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter worth about $32,000. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RCL opened at $90.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.43. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $99.24. The company has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 2.86.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.18. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 98.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.20.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

