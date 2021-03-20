Financial Advocates Investment Management Increases Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 53.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,896 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,026 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.31.

In other news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 4,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $641,295.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Shoven sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $2,751,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,177.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 344,910 shares of company stock valued at $46,784,463. 2.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $125.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.31. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.16 and a 52-week high of $149.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The business had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

