Financial Advocates Investment Management Reduces Stock Position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,032 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 43,709 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 125,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 311,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 5.2% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 62,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust stock opened at $9.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.28. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $9.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

