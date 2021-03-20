Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 107 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its position in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 12,638 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 133.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 25,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in ShockWave Medical by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SWAV stock opened at $119.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.98 and a beta of 1.26. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $143.79. The company has a quick ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 12.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.48 and its 200 day moving average is $97.15.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.05). ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 108.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.28%. Analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $204,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,853,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.39, for a total transaction of $529,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,280,994.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 974,000 shares of company stock worth $119,709,060. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $87.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America downgraded ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.86.

ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

