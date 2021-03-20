Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 1,280 Shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 34,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 15,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Get iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

KXI stock opened at $57.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.20 and a 200-day moving average of $56.56. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $41.93 and a 12-month high of $58.68.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Profile

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.