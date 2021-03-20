Financial Advocates Investment Management Takes $788,000 Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 181.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in The Kraft Heinz by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 4,335.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. 58.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KHC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.71.

Shares of The Kraft Heinz stock opened at $39.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.36. The company has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.85, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $20.67 and a one year high of $39.71.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

