Financial Survey: Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) vs. Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG)

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) and Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.1% of Brooge Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Immatics and Brooge Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immatics N/A N/A $2.58 million N/A N/A Brooge Energy $44.08 million 25.86 -$76.56 million $0.32 32.50

Immatics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Brooge Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Immatics and Brooge Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immatics N/A -1,105.30% -37.06% Brooge Energy N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Immatics has a beta of -0.1, meaning that its stock price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brooge Energy has a beta of -0.44, meaning that its stock price is 144% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Immatics and Brooge Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immatics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Brooge Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Immatics currently has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 47.99%. Given Immatics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Immatics is more favorable than Brooge Energy.

About Immatics

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics. Its ACTengine product candidates include IMA201 that targets melanoma-associated antigen 4 or 8 in patients with solid tumors; IMA202 that targets melanoma-associated antigen 1 in patients with various solid tumors, including squamous non-small cell lung carcinoma and hepatocellular carcinoma; IMA203 that targets preferentially expressed antigen in melanoma in adult patients with relapsed and/or refractory solid tumors; and IMA204, an anti-tumor therapy that targets the malignant tumor cell. Its TCR Bispecifics product candidates include IMA401, a cancer testis antigen for the treatment of solid tumor; and IMA402 for the treatment of solid and hematological malignancies. The company also develops IMA101, a multi-target precision immunotherapy; and IMA301, an off-the-shelf ACT. It has a strategic collaboration agreement with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop novel adoptive cell therapies targeting multiple cancer indications; MD Anderson Cancer Center to develop multiple T cell and TCR-based adoptive cellular therapies; Celgene Switzerland LLC to develop novel adoptive cell therapies targeting multiple cancers; Genmab A/S to develop T cell engaging bispecific immunotherapies targeting multiple cancer indications; Amgen Inc.; and MorphoSys to develop novel antibody-based therapies against various cancer antigens that are recognized by T cells. Immatics N.V. is headquartered in TÃ¼bingen, Germany.

About Brooge Energy

Brooge Energy Limited provides oil storage and services in the Port of Fujairah. The company owns, operates, and leases terminal and storage facilities comprising 14 oil storage tanks with an aggregate geometric oil storage capacity of approximately 399,324 cubic meters and related infrastructure for the storage, heating, and blending of fuel oil and clean petroleum products, including aviation fuel, gas oil, gasoline, marine gas oil, and naphtha. It also provides ancillary services, which include blending and circulation, heating, throughput, and intertank transfer. The company was formerly known as Brooge Holdings Limited and changed its name to Brooge Energy Limited in April 2020. Brooge Energy Limited is headquartered in Fujairah, the United Arab Emirates.

