Financial Survey: Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) vs. RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:RGRX)

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) and RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:RGRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Relmada Therapeutics and RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Relmada Therapeutics N/A -32.03% -31.41% RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals -1,976.61% N/A -279.41%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Relmada Therapeutics and RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Relmada Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A ($2.16) -16.93 RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals $80,000.00 429.85 -$1.40 million N/A N/A

Relmada Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals.

Risk & Volatility

Relmada Therapeutics has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.3% of Relmada Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of Relmada Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Relmada Therapeutics and RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Relmada Therapeutics 0 1 2 0 2.67 RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Relmada Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $63.33, suggesting a potential upside of 73.18%. Given Relmada Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Relmada Therapeutics is more favorable than RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals.

Summary

Relmada Therapeutics beats RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions. The company is also developing LevoCap ER, an abuse resistant, sustained release dosage form of the opioid analgesic levorphanol; BuTab, an oral dosage form of the opioid analgesic buprenorphine; and MepiGel, an orphan drug designated topical formulation of the local anesthetic mepivacaine. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic peptide, thymosin beta 4, for tissue and organ protection, repair, and regeneration. It is developing RGN-259, a preservative-free topical eye drop for regeneration of corneal tissues damaged by injury, disease, or other pathology; RGN-352, an injectable formulation to treat cardiovascular diseases, central and peripheral nervous system diseases, and other medical indications; and RGN-137, a topical gel for dermal wounds and reduction of scar tissue. The company was formerly known as Alpha 1 Biomedicals, Inc. and changed its name to RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in 2000. RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Rockville, Maryland.

