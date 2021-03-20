First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) vs. RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Critical Comparison

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) and RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get First Community Bankshares alerts:

This table compares First Community Bankshares and RBB Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Community Bankshares $128.65 million 4.08 $38.80 million $2.20 13.54 RBB Bancorp $160.04 million 2.62 $39.21 million $1.95 11.01

RBB Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Community Bankshares. RBB Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Community Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares First Community Bankshares and RBB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Community Bankshares 24.23% 8.11% 1.19% RBB Bancorp 21.28% 8.03% 1.07%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.8% of First Community Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.1% of RBB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of First Community Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.7% of RBB Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

First Community Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. RBB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. First Community Bankshares pays out 45.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. RBB Bancorp pays out 24.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Community Bankshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and RBB Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for First Community Bankshares and RBB Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Community Bankshares 0 0 1 0 3.00 RBB Bancorp 0 2 2 0 2.50

First Community Bankshares presently has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential downside of 6.01%. RBB Bancorp has a consensus price target of $16.83, suggesting a potential downside of 21.60%. Given First Community Bankshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe First Community Bankshares is more favorable than RBB Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

First Community Bankshares has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RBB Bancorp has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Community Bankshares beats RBB Bancorp on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bankshares, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services. The company also provides wealth management services, including trust management, estate administration, and investment advisory services; and investment management services. It serves individuals and businesses across various industries, such as education, government, and health services; coal mining and gas extraction; retail trade; construction; manufacturing; tourism; and transportation. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 44 branches, including 19 branches in Virginia, 18 branches in West Virginia, 5 branches in North Carolina, and 2 branches in Tennessee. First Community Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in Bluefield, Virginia.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans. In addition, it provides international letters of credit, SWIFT, export advisory, trade finance discount, and foreign exchange services; and trust, remote deposit, e-banking, and mobile banking services, as well as operates a loan production office in California. The company primarily offers its products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. As of April 20, 2020, it operated 10 branches in Los Angeles County; 2 branches in Ventura County; 1 branch in Irvine, California; 1 branch in Las Vegas, Nevada; 7 branches and 1 loan operation center in Brooklyn, Queens, and Manhattan in New York; and 3 branches in Chicago, Illinois. RBB Bancorp was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.