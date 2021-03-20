First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $30.45

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.45 and last traded at $30.26, with a volume of 10262 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.85.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $188.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.24 million. On average, analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FHB. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 708.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 11,987 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 450,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,520,000 after acquiring an additional 102,525 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 302,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 11,502 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 547,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,919,000 after purchasing an additional 118,800 shares in the last quarter. 99.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Hawaiian Company Profile (NASDAQ:FHB)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

