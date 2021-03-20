First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Receives $94.71 Average Target Price from Analysts

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.93.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FSLR shares. UBS Group lowered shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ FSLR traded up $2.36 on Monday, reaching $79.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,486,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,731,992. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.68. First Solar has a 52 week low of $30.68 and a 52 week high of $112.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $609.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.59 million. First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 3,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $233,437.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,421.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $110,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,730.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,080 shares of company stock worth $2,726,228 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLR. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in First Solar by 2,272.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

