Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of injectable pain therapies. The Company is targeting anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It operates in the United States. The Company’s product candidate, FX006, is an injectable intra-articular, meaning in the joint, sustained-release treatment for patients with moderate to severe OA pain. It is developing two additional product candidates, FX007 for post-operative pain and FX005 to treat end-stage OA patients. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

FLXN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.77.

Flexion Therapeutics stock opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Flexion Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $14.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.71 and its 200 day moving average is $11.71.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Melissa Layman sold 2,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $32,931.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam Muzikant sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $44,575.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,554.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,531 shares of company stock valued at $221,106. Corporate insiders own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Miller Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 1.5% in the third quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 5,274,439 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,907,000 after buying an additional 78,889 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,339,324 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,076,000 after buying an additional 216,183 shares during the last quarter. Versant Venture Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $40,001,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,076,029 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,497,000 after buying an additional 520,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,308,083 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,635,000 after buying an additional 624,083 shares during the last quarter.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

