Flight Centre Travel Group (OTCMKTS:FGETF) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Flight Centre Travel Group (OTCMKTS:FGETF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Flight Centre Travel Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Get Flight Centre Travel Group alerts:

Shares of Flight Centre Travel Group stock opened at $13.39 on Tuesday. Flight Centre Travel Group has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $13.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.82.

Flight Centre Travel Group Company Profile

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure, corporate, and wholesale travel sectors in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Flight Centre Travel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flight Centre Travel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.