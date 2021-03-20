Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Downgraded by BNP Paribas

Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) was downgraded by research analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FLUIF. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fluidra in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fluidra in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Fluidra from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Santander downgraded shares of Fluidra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Fluidra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of FLUIF opened at $28.66 on Thursday. Fluidra has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $28.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.56.

Fluidra Company Profile

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets accessories and machineries for swimming pools, irrigation, and water treatment and purification worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes various components required for the construction, refurbishment, improvement, and maintenance of residential and commercial pools.

