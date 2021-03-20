Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Hits New 1-Year High at $119.41

Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $119.41 and last traded at $118.73, with a volume of 23916 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $117.40.

PDYPY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Flutter Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.65 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.16 and a 200-day moving average of $93.32.

About Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY)

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.