Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Sets New 52-Week High at $119.41

Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $119.41 and last traded at $118.73, with a volume of 23916 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $117.40.

PDYPY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Flutter Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.32. The stock has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a PE ratio of 61.65 and a beta of 1.33.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PDYPY)

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

