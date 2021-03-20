Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Director Stone Point Capital Llc Sells 683,226 Shares

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Director Stone Point Capital Llc sold 683,226 shares of Focus Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $31,565,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $44.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.29 and a twelve month high of $56.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FOCS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Focus Financial Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.44.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,772,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,931,000 after purchasing an additional 319,471 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,190,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,279,000 after purchasing an additional 134,987 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,142,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,715,000 after purchasing an additional 55,683 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 264.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 965,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,012,000 after buying an additional 700,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the third quarter worth about $28,908,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services; recommends financial products through commissions; and sells investment or insurance products.

