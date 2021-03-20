Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Raised to $202.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $173.00 to $202.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of several other reports. OTR Global raised Fortinet to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortinet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Fortinet from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Fortinet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Fortinet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $160.16.

Fortinet stock opened at $174.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $84.62 and a 52 week high of $193.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.37.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.37 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total transaction of $6,749,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,061,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,896,142.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 18,155 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,723,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,976 shares of company stock valued at $14,170,350. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Fortinet by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 81,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,065,000 after buying an additional 13,730 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,329,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Fortinet by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 182,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,055,000 after buying an additional 95,976 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Fortinet by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 19,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

