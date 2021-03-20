Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $99.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FBHS. Truist upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.17.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $91.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.16. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12-month low of $33.90 and a 12-month high of $93.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $299,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,029,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,116,924,000 after purchasing an additional 415,924 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,994,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $942,442,000 after purchasing an additional 475,963 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,612,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $572,134,000 after purchasing an additional 100,903 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,961,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,111,000 after purchasing an additional 7,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,802,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,522,000 after purchasing an additional 176,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

