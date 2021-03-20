Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Shares Acquired by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FWRD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 9,216 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forward Air stock opened at $89.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.35 and a beta of 1.15. Forward Air Co. has a 1 year low of $39.99 and a 1 year high of $93.53.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.90). Forward Air had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 10.39%. Sell-side analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Forward Air from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Forward Air currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.20.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

