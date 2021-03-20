FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.64 Per Share

Analysts predict that FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) will announce earnings per share of ($0.64) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for FreightCar America’s earnings. FreightCar America reported earnings per share of ($1.17) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FreightCar America will report full-year earnings of ($3.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.75) to ($3.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($0.97). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for FreightCar America.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FreightCar America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in FreightCar America in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in FreightCar America by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in FreightCar America by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 432,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 80,073 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in FreightCar America during the third quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in FreightCar America during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

FreightCar America stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.30. The stock had a trading volume of 323,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,390. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.63 and its 200 day moving average is $2.67. FreightCar America has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $4.56.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including covered hopper cars; open top hoppers; coil gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flat cars; and non-intermodal flat cars.

