Frontier Reaches Market Capitalization of $106.80 Million (FRONT)

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 20th. Over the last seven days, Frontier has traded 39.6% higher against the dollar. Frontier has a total market cap of $106.80 million and approximately $36.61 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frontier token can now be purchased for $2.94 or 0.00004951 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $270.00 or 0.00454973 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.36 or 0.00066323 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.01 or 0.00138199 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00061475 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $398.88 or 0.00672128 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.37 or 0.00076451 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,350,000 tokens. Frontier’s official message board is medium.com/@Frontierwallet. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz.

