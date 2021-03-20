Fundamental Research Trims Lomiko Metals (CVE:LMR) Target Price to C$0.27

Lomiko Metals (CVE:LMR) had its price objective lowered by Fundamental Research from C$0.33 to C$0.27 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LMR opened at C$0.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.20 million and a PE ratio of -13.33. Lomiko Metals has a 1 year low of C$0.02 and a 1 year high of C$0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.09.

In related news, Senior Officer Amrit Paul Singh Gill sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.22, for a total transaction of C$220,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,028,028 shares in the company, valued at C$1,546,166.16. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 193,500 shares of company stock worth $32,133 and have sold 1,368,000 shares worth $308,990.

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. It also engages in the manufacture and sale of power supply products.

