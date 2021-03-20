FY2021 Earnings Estimate for CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) Issued By Desjardins

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) – Equities researchers at Desjardins reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for CAE in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 16th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will earn $0.46 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.48. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for CAE’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on CAE from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CAE from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TD Securities lifted their target price on CAE from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CAE from C$36.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on CAE from C$36.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$37.38.

CAE stock opened at C$35.32 on Friday. CAE has a twelve month low of C$14.26 and a twelve month high of C$39.44. The company has a market cap of C$10.36 billion and a PE ratio of 905.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$33.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.28.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$832.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$840.50 million.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

