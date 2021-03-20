FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Issued By Seaport Global Securities

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Valvoline in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 16th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.59 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.62. Seaport Global Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on VVV. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

NYSE:VVV opened at $26.13 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.59. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $26.94.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.84 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Valvoline in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Valvoline by 330.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Valvoline in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Valvoline in the third quarter valued at $161,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

