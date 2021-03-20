G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at Barclays

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) had its price target raised by Barclays from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. G-III Apparel Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.82.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII opened at $34.61 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $34.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.89, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $526.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,105 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,850 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,424 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.